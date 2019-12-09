Nick Wright explains why Patriots offense is in real trouble after performance in loss vs. Chiefs
Nick Wright discusses how worried the Patriots should be with quarterback Tom Brady after his performance in the team's Week 14 matchup vs the Kansas City Chiefs. Chiefs beat the Patriots 23-16.
