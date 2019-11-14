Nick Wright: Titans could use Cam Newton immediately and be a dangerous football team
Nick Wright talks about Carolina Panther quarterback Cam Newton and discusses if he could still be a franchise quarterback. Nick believes the Bears or Titans could use Cam Newton.
