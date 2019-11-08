Nick Wright believes Mahomes won’t be limited lesser version returning from injury on Sunday vs Titans
Video Details
- AFC
- AFC South
- AFC West
- First Things First
- First Things First
- Kansas City Chiefs
- Nick Wright
- Tennessee Titans
-
Nick Wright talks about Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and his return to the field on Sunday. Nick explains why Mahomes will be able to return to MVP form starting this week vs the Tennessee Titans.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618
39.0438
-77.4879