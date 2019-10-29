Cris Carter explains why there’s no perfect fit for James Harden with the Rockets
Video Details
Cris Carter talks about the Houston Rockets and explains why Russell Westbrook isn't a perfect fit for James Harden, but still play well together. Rockets beat the Thunder 116-112 On Monday night.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618
39.0438
-77.4879