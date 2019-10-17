Nick Wright: ‘Lakers ceiling is to be the best team in basketball’
Video Details
Nick Wright reacts to the Los Angeles Lakers preseason blowout win against Golden State. Nick believes the new-look Lakers ceiling is to be the best team in basketball.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618
39.0438
-77.4879