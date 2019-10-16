Nick Wright and Cris Carter react to Jalen Ramsey trade to Rams
Nick Wright and Cris Carter share their thoughts on the Jacksonville Jaguars trading All-Pro CB Jalen Ramsey trade to the Los Angeles Rams.
