Cris Carter is alarmed by the Cowboys’ loss to the Jets
Cris Carter talks about the Dallas Cowboys vs New York Jets Week 6 matchup and what has gone wrong for the Cowboys the last 3 weeks of the season. Cowboys lost to the Jets 22-24 and fell to 3-3 on the season.
