Cris Carter: Dak Prescott ‘could be losing money every week’ amidst ongoing contract negotiations
Video Details
Cris Carter talks about Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott and the ongoing contract negotiations with the team. CC believes Dak could be losing money every week that the team struggles.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618
39.0438
-77.4879