Nick Wright explains why the Rams aren’t a Super Bowl team if Todd Gurley doesn’t get right
Video Details
Nick Wright talks about how the declining production numbers of Los Angeles Rams running back Todd Gurley has impacted quarterback Jared Goff and why this raises questions if the team can make the Super Bowl if Gurley's numbers don't improve. Gurley's knee problem has seen his rushing and receiving numbers decline.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618
DISH and Sling took FOX! Customers have lost the NFL and college football season, MLB playoffs, 9-1-1, and The Masked Singer on FOX. Go to KeepFOX.com for more info.