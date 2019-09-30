Cris Carter breaks down how Saints defense helped get the win over the Cowboys
Cris Carter recaps the New Orleans Saints 12-10 win over the Dallas Cowboys and explains how the Saints defense was able to contain Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott to get the victory.
