Nick Wright breaks down how Todd Gurley’s struggles have hurt the Rams offense
Video Details
Nick Wright talks about the Los Angeles Rams and running back Todd Gurley. Gurley has struggled with production numbers in both rushing and receiving which has affected the numbers of quarterback Jared Goff.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618