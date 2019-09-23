Cris Carter believes Daniel Jones debut with the Giants was very impressive
Cris Carter talks about New York Giants win under rookie quarterback Daniel Jones. Jones scored four touchdowns during the team's Week 3 matchup vs. the Tampa Bay Buccaneers that led to the team's 32-31 victory.
