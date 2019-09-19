Nick Wright believes the Ravens’ entire offense will need to step up against Chiefs
Nick Wright explains why the Baltimore Ravens won't be able to hold the Kansas City Chiefs under 21 points in their Week 3 matchup. Chiefs are one of the highest scoring offenses in the league and Nick believes the Ravens won't be able to keep pace.
