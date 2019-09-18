Nick Wright believes Steelers are confident Ben Roethlisberger will be back next season
Nick Wright talks about Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger and his future with the team. Nick believes the team is in win now mode and are confident in quarterback Mason Rudolph for 2019 but are also confident Big Ben will return to action in 2020.
