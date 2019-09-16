Nick Wright explains why the Eagles injuries were a bigger concern than their loss to the Falcons
Nick Wright explains why the injuries the Philadelphia Eagles suffered in Week 2 was a bigger concern than their loss to the Atlanta Falcons. Several Eagles players were injured during the game including quarterback Carson Wentz.
