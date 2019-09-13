Nick Wright believes the Saints are better than the Rams and will win easily on Sunday
Video Details
- First Things First
- First Things First
- Los Angeles Rams
- New Orleans Saints
- NFC
- NFC South
- NFC West
- Nick Wright
-
Nick Wright explains why the the New Orleans Saints will win their Week 2 matchup vs. the Los Angeles Rams. Nick believes the Saints have a superior offense and that the Rams need a fully functional Todd Gurley in order to keep the game close.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618