Cris Carter: Packers’ defense was a masterpiece in regular season debut
Video Details
Nick Wright and Cris Carter recap the Green Bay Packers vs. Chicago Bears Week 1 Thursday night matchup and how well the Packers' defense played.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618