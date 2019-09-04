Nick Wright believes the Rams proved they are sold on Jared Goff with new contract
Video Details
Nick Wright talks about Los Angeles Rams quarterback Jared Goff and how the new deal proves the team is sold on his future with the team.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618