Cris Carter explains how Ezekiel Elliott’s new deal will affect Dak Prescott
Video Details
Cris Carter explains how Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott's new contract extension will impact quarterback Dak Prescott's negotiations with the team and 2019 season.
