Nick Wright: Aaron Rodgers will be rejuvenated under head coach Matt LaFleur
Video Details
Nick Wright explains why Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers will play better in 2019 under new head coach Matt LaFleur.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618