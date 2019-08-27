Nick Wright breaks down how the Colts offense will change with Jacoby Brissett as the starter
Video Details
- AFC
- AFC South
- First Things First
- First Things First
- Indianapolis Colts
- Jacoby Brissett
- Jacoby Brissett
- Nick Wright
- Story of the Day
-
Jacoby Brissett is the new starting quarterback of the Indianapolis Colts, taking the throne in the wake of Andrew Luck's stunning retirement. Nick Wright breaks down the Colts' offense with Brissett as the starter.
