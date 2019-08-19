Chris Canty: Cowboys can’t afford to not have Zeke on the field Week 1 despite Pollard’s preseason performance
Video Details
Chris Canty addresses Jerry Jones' comments praising backup running back Tony Pollard after his preseason performance. Hear why Canty insists the Cowboys can't afford to not have Ezekiel Elliott on the field Week 1 despite Pollard's performance.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618