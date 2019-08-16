Cris Carter has concerns for Kyler Murray, Cardinals after preseason loss to Raiders
Video Details
- AFC
- AFC West
- Arizona Cardinals
- First Things First
- First Things First
- Kyler Murray
- Kyler Murray
- NFC
- NFC West
- Oakland Raiders
-
Cris Carter discusses Kyler Murray struggling in his second preseason game against the Oakland Raiders. Hear why Cris has concerns about Kyler after his 2nd preseason game.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618