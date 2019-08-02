Chris Broussard offers Cowboys a solution to Zeke’s holdout: ‘ start the season without him’
Chris Broussard weighs in on Ezekiel Elliott's holdout from Cowboys training camp. Broussard thinks the Cowboys should start the season without him and reevaluate if their running game isn't good.
