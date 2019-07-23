Isiah Thomas: Doc Rivers and Clippers’ defense give them an edge over the Lakers next season
Video Details
Hall of Famer Isiah Thomas explains why Doc Rivers and defense give the Los Angeles Clippers an edge over LeBron, Anthony Davis and the Lakers to make a deep NBA title run.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618