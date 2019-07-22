Nick Wright: Kawhi had a plan to compete against LeBron rather than team up with him
Video Details
- First Things First
- First Things First
- Kawhi Leonard
- LeBron James
- Los Angeles Clippers
- Los Angeles Lakers
- Nick Wright
- Pacific
- West
- West
-
Nick Wright weighs in on recent reports about the Los Angeles Lakers are unhappy with how Kawhi Leonard handled his free agency decision. Hear why Nick thinks Kawhi had a plan to play against LeBron James than join them.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618