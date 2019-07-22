Nick Wright: Baker Mayfield and Patrick Mahomes will be this generation’s Manning/Brady
Nick Wright looks ahead to the upcoming NFL season and explains why he thinks Baker Mayfield and the Cleveland Browns will have a better season than reigning MVP Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs. Do you agree with Nick?
