Chris Broussard isn’t buying Kemba and Kanter was the Celtics’ Plan A

Video Details

Chris Broussard reacts to Danny Ainge's comments that Kemba Walker and Enes Kanter were the Boston Celtics Plan A in free agency. Hear why Broussard isn't buying Ainge's comments, but thinks Kemba is better for the Celtics than Kyrie Irving.

More Videos »