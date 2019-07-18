Chris Broussard isn’t buying Kemba and Kanter was the Celtics’ Plan A
Chris Broussard reacts to Danny Ainge's comments that Kemba Walker and Enes Kanter were the Boston Celtics Plan A in free agency. Hear why Broussard isn't buying Ainge's comments, but thinks Kemba is better for the Celtics than Kyrie Irving.
