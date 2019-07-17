Cris Carter doesn’t think Ezekiel Elliott should hold out from Cowboys training camp
Video Details
- Dak Prescott
- Dak Prescott
- Dallas Cowboys
- Ezekiel Elliott
- Ezekiel Elliott
- First Things First
- First Things First
- NFC
- NFC East
-
Cris Carter talks NFL on today's show. Cris shares his thoughts on reports Ezekiel Elliott is contemplating skipping training camp if the Dallas Cowboys don't negotiate a deal.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618