Chris Broussard predicts LeBron and AD will win a championship within the next 2 years
Chris Broussard joins Cris Carter and Nick Wright to discuss the Los Angeles Lakers and Clippers superstar duos. Broussard predicts LeBron James and Anthony Davis will win a title with the Lakers before Kawhi Leonard and Paul George.
