Cris Carter believes Frank Vogel is going to be on the hot seat all year with the Lakers
Video Details
Cris Carter discusses the pressure surrounding the Los Angeles Lakers new head coach Frank Vogel. Hear why Cris thinks Vogel will be on the hot seat all season with the Lakers.
