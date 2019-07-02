Nick Wright breaks down the best available free agents for the Lakers if Kawhi goes elsewhere
Video Details
Nick Wright discusses report the Los Angeles Lakers are 'quietly confident' they will sign Kawhi Leonard. Nick lays out the best available free agents to join LeBron James and Anthony Davis if Kawhi doesn't sign with the Lakers.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618