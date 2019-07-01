Cris Carter gives an update on Kawhi and reports that he’s taking his time to make a decision
Video Details
- Atlantic
- Atlantic
- East
- East
- First Things First
- First Things First
- Los Angeles Clippers
- Los Angeles Lakers
- Pacific
- Toronto Raptors
- West
- West
-
Cris Carter gives an update on Kawhi Leonard's free agency decision. Cris reports Kawhi will meet with the Lakers, Clippers and Raptors this week.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618