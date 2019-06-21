Nick Wright thinks Lakers could be championship contenders with D’Angelo Russell
Nick Wright discusses reports the Los Angeles Lakers have strong interest in meeting with D’Angelo Russell. Nick believes Russell paired with LeBron James, Kyle Kuzma and Anthony Davis could be a championship top 4. Do you agree with Nick?
