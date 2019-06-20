Nick Wright: My expectations are Zion will win Rookie of the Year
Nick Wright talks about Zion Williamson before the NBA Draft today. Hear Nick explain why he is expects Zion to be successful with the New Orleans Pelicans and win Rookie of the year.
