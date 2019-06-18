Shaq doesn’t think LeBron and AD are the best duo in the NBA
Video Details
- Anthony Davis
- Anthony Davis
- First Things First
- First Things First
- Golden State Warriors
- LeBron James
- Los Angeles Lakers
- Pacific
- West
- West
-
Shaquille O'Neal joins Nick Wright and Cris Carter to discuss the current state of the Los Angeles Lakers. Shaq explains why he doesn't think LeBron James and Anthony Davis are the best duo in the NBA.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618