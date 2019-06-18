Shaquille O’Neal hopes Anthony Davis can ‘live up to the pressure’ of playing for the Lakers
Video Details
- First Things First
- First Things First
- LeBron James
- Los Angeles Lakers
- New Orleans Pelicans
- Pacific
- West
- West
-
Shaquille O'Neal joins Nick Wright and Cris Carter to discuss the Los Angeles Lakers acquiring Anthony Davis to team up with LeBron James. Hear what Shaq had to say about how much pressure AD is facing as the next Lakers center.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618