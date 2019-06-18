Nick Wright: LeBron James- Anthony Davis are the best duo in the NBA by a wide margin
Video Details
- Anthony Davis
- Anthony Davis
- First Things First
- First Things First
- LeBron James
- Los Angeles Lakers
- New Orleans Pelicans
- Nick Wright
- Pacific
- West
- West
-
Nick Wright explains how the Anthony Davis trade makes LeBron James and Los Angeles Lakers instant title contenders. Plus, hear why Nick thinks LeBron and AD are the best current NBA duo.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618