Dwight Howard on Kevin Durant: ‘It hurts to see him go down like that’
Dwight Howard joins Nick Wright and Cris Carter to give his thoughts on Kevin Durant injuring his Achilles in Game 5. He explains why he 'feels bad' for KD.
