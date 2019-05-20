Isiah Thomas explains how the NBA has failed LeBron James
Video Details
Isiah Thomas joins Nick Wright and Cris Carter to discuss reports the Los Angeles Lakers won’t hire a new President of Basketball Ops to replace Magic Johnson. Hear why Isiah believes the NBA has failed LeBron throughout his career.
