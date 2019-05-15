Cris Carter was impressed with Steph Curry’s performance in Warriors’ Game 1 win over Blazers
Video Details
- First Things First
- First Things First
- Golden State Warriors
- Northwest
- Pacific
- Portland Trail Blazers
- Stephen Curry
- West
- West
-
Cris Carter reacts to Stephen Curry leading the Golden State Warriors past the Portland Trail Blazers 116-94 in Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals. Hear what Cris had to say about Curry's impressive performance.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618