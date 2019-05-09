Cris Carter: The Celtics had ‘awful chemistry’ and their ‘own agendas’ leading to failed season
Cris Carter discusses the Boston Celtics being bounced from the NBA Playoffs against the Milwaukee Bucks. Hear why CC is not just blaming Kyrie Irving for the Boston Celtics disappointing season, and believes everyone deserves blame.
