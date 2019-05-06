‘Game 4 needs to be a Kyrie moment’: Cris Carter on Bucks vs Celtics
Boston Celtics face Giannis and the Milwaukee Bucks in Game 4 tonight, Cris Carter explains why Kyrie Irving needs to step up in this must-win game for the Celtics.
