Cris Carter on Kevin Durant’s playoff performance: He’s playing even above the level we saw LeBron play at
Video Details
In reaction to Kevin Durant's impressive playoff performances, Cris Carter explains how KD is proving he’s the best player in the NBA. Do you agree with Cris?
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618