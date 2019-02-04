Nick Wright: ‘This is the greatest dynasty in the modern era’
Video Details
Nick Wright reacts to the Super Bowl on today's show. He explains why the New England Patriots have the greatest dynasty in the modern era of sports.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2019 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618