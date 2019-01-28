Nick Wright: There’s a false narrative surrounding LeBron as a ‘Coach Killer’
Video Details
Nick Wright ans Cris Carter discuss whether Luke Walton is the best fit for LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers. Hear why Nick dismisses the rumors that LeBron has issues with Coach Walton.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2019 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618