Cris Carter encourages Kyler Murray to pursue a NFL career over baseball
Video Details
Cris Carter and Nick Wright reacts to Kyler Murray expected to declare for the 2019 NFL draft. Hear what Cris thinks about Kyler and his NFL future.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2019 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618