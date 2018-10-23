Nick Wright on the New York Giants’ miserable MNF performance: Eli Manning can’t play anymore
Video Details
Nick Wright talks NFL on today's show. Hear him break down Eli Manning's Monday Night Football performance and why he's the problem.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices