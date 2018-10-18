Nick Wright on Lawrence Taylor: He’s in the discussion for the ‘greatest football player ever’
Video Details
Nick Wright and Cris Carter talk NFL today. Hear why Nick thinks that Hall-of-famer Lawrence Taylor cannot be dismissed when mentioning the greatest football players of all-time.
