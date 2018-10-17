Cris Carter has a strong message for Odell Beckham Jr.
Video Details
Cris Carter reacts to New York Giants owner John Mara's comments about Odell Beckham Jr.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices